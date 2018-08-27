Federal, state agencies come to Lynchburg to look at flood damage

LYNCHBURG, Va - First stop for representatives with FEMA and the Virginia Department of Management looking at damage to the Lynchburg Dog Park.

Parks and Recreation said 75 percent of the parks and trails in Lynchburg, all in the narrow streams valleys, saw a huge impact from the Aug. 2 flood.

"They consist of mostly of blown out bridges and trails, earth and embankment that have just been taken completely out," Andrew Reeder director of Parks and Recreation, said.

Because this is the first assessment with federal and state officials, and for safety reasons, we were not allowed to follow the group any further into the trial, but Reeder said, "We're hoping that some of this will be eligible for FEMA reimbursement. We'll be working with our partners here to see if that can happen. But we will be putting together a plan A and plan B for funding for these efforts."

While assessments are taking place, progress is being made at the College Lake Dam. The Water Resources Department says since seeding the lake bed last week, they've seen growth.

They're also watching for debris coming upstream. It's an issue they want to address.

"We're trapping a lot of it in the intake of the one side of the College Lake Dam but in order to trap it, we have to remove it. So we're looking at finding different ways to get down there with our crews. Get all the debris out and haul it to the landfill," Jes Gearing with Lynchburg Water Resources, said.

The city said it will be a while before results are in from state and federal agencies. In the meantime, on Thursday Aug. 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the Miller Center Auditorium Parks, Hill City leaders will hold a public meeting to speak with the community about damage costs in the parks.

