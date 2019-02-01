FEMA studying flood zone areas across Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. - FEMA officials are in the Hill City now until May.

Lynchburg city officials said the disaster relief organization have people out along the James River for the next few months and studying flood zones.

Lynchburg’s current flood zone map goes back to the 1970s and is outdated.

FEMA’s visit will help city leaders have a better understanding of floodplains and its impact.

Surveyors will work seven days a week in various locations near or along the river.

“Just in case you see a surveyor out there they’re going to be on public property at all times or in the right of ways. They may have to approach homeowners to access their properties. They will have identification; they will have a letter of support explaining what they are doing from FEMA before they try to access property,” Jes Gearing, with the Water Resources Department, said.

FEMA hopes to finish the survey by this year and have updated maps available to the public in 2021.

