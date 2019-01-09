Fight to bring new transportation app to Lynchburg continues

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The fight to bring a new transportation app to Lynchburg isn’t over.

City Council denied to make changes to taxi code laws last night, after Dr. John Salmon and local taxi cab drivers expressed concerns in a public hearing.

Salmon is the creator of the Move Up app and wants to help Lynchburg citizens get around.

Some cab drivers opposed the new idea and believe they’ll be outpriced in the market and want to learn more about the app.

“Regulation changes would have allowed different drivers to set their own fares. But we could just as easily fix those fares. We can make them exactly the calculations as the current taxi meter read. We can address them anyway,” Salmon said.

Salmon said he plans on meeting with Lynchburg taxi drivers soon.



