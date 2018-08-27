Fill-the-boot fundraising campaign is back in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lending a helping hand by filling the boot. The annual campaign to assist the Muscular Dystrophy Association is back in Lynchburg.

Four-year-old Kennedy Osmulski was diagnosed with MD at six months.

Doctors said she would only live to be 2 years old. Her mother, Tarrah Osmulski, a Lynchburg firefighter, is fortunate for the fundraising campaign.

Money for research will help people who also have ALS, and other related life-threatening diseases.

"It's deeply impacted my family and Kennedy. It's given us hope for the future and helped us to enjoy each day a bit more, see her develop improve," Tarrah Osmulski said.

Diane Boardman, the directorof Greater Virginia Business Development, added "and that's why contributing to fill a boot is something to be proud of."

The campaign goes from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9 as firefighters will be collecting donations on Timberlake, Wards Roads, Boonsboro Kroger stores, Wards Road & Old Forest Road Walmart stores, Boonsboro shopping center and Stations 1, 2 7 aprons.

