Fire damages Lynchburg homes, displacing 11

LYNCHBURG - A house fire in Lynchburg damages two townhouses, leaving 11 people without a home.

Lynchburg Fire crews received the call at 6:10 a.m. Fire crews found an attic fire at 1412 Ashbourne Drive. Several neighboring townhouses were evacuated.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

Eleven people from two townhouses are being helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. Fire crews believe the blaze was started by a bathroom ceiling fan on the second floor.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.