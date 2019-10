FOREST, Va. - Fire crews in Forest were called to a fire at a strip shopping center early Saturday morning.

According to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department, it happened in the 1300 block of Venture Drive.

On Facebook, Oasis Nails said it will close for repairs due to the fire.

It is not known at this time what caused the blaze.

