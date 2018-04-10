First woman to accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse speaks to Liberty University students

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The first woman to accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse spoke to students at Liberty University on Monday.

Rachael DelHollender said the former coach abused her when she was 15 years old for about a year.

She tells 10 News she was inspired to speak out after reading an article about the culture of sexual abuse in U.S. gymnastics.

The former gymnast says at the time did not understand that it was abuse, but thought it was medical treatment, not realizing just how different Nassar's treatment was. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

"I read that article and I knew that this was it. This was the first time people were paying attention. It was the first chance for the truth to come out. It was what I had been waiting for, for 16 years," DelHollender said.

DelHollender says she and the other women who were abused by Nassar are now advocates. They're working on legislative packages in Michigan and hope to get them out before House committees this week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.