Flood cleanup continues in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Cleanup following flooding in Campbell County last week continues.

Officials say that those forced to evacuate apartments on Odra Drive will be able to return home later this week, as long as the apartments are deemed safe and dry.

The following roads in the area will remain closed due to flood damage until further notice:

Greenwell Court

Jefferson Drive

Although these roads remain closed until further notice, officials say they believe they will be reopened in about 30 days.

Residents affected by the storm can bring their trash to the Region 2000 landfill site, located at 449 Livestock Road in Rustburg. Vegetative waste can be taken to the Campbell County convenience center outside of the landfill gates.

If residents choose to burn their trash, officials say that only natural debris/vegetation can be burned and must be done within local and state fire codes.

Officials are reporting no issues with the Timberlake dam or any other water services.

As a safety precaution, authorities ask that families update their emergency plans and restock emergency supplies as the summer storm and hurricane season continues.

