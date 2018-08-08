Flooding causes more than $10 million in damage, Lynchburg says

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The city of Lynchburg released its initial damage estimates regarding last week's flooding.

The total initial estimated cost to private and public property is $10,102,933.

On Thursday and Friday, parts of the city experienced significant flooding.

Within 24 hours after the storm, Lynchburg’s community development department had inspection teams out in the flooded zones performing preliminary inspections and then going door to door to physically inspect all affected areas in the inundation zone, according to the city.

Below are the city's initial damage estimates, which may change during the next several weeks:

Private Property - $765,397 total damages

Single-family homes - four received minor damage, seven were affected Estimated damages - $188,170

Multi-family apartments - seven received major damage (some are inhabitable) Estimated damages - $437,892

Businesses - one received minor damage, three were affected Estimated damages - $139,335



Public Property - $9,337,536 total damages

Roads and bridges - includes culvert/bridge damage, upstream debris maintenance; does not include labor for assessments Estimated damages - $2 million

Water control facilities - includes Saline, Reusens, Belvedere, Norfolk, Alleghany stormwater ponds, College Lake Dam; does not include labor for assessments Estimated damages - $6 million

Parks and Recreation facilities - includes Point of Honor Trail, Sandusky Park, Blackwater Athletic Area, Creekside Trail (two bridges); does not include labor for assessments Estimated damages - $1,337,536



In this assessment, the city defined major damage in homes and buildings as measured at 18 inches of water within the space and/or shifting/cracking of the structure foundation. Minor and affected damage has minimal impact on the structure but may involve cosmetic damage and impact to the overall condition of the structure (i.e., mud and debris, drywall damage, etc.).

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.