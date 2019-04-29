Food delivery app Waitr expected to bring 100 jobs to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg will soon have another food delivery option with the app Waitr, which is expected to bring 100 jobs to the area.

Lynchburg will be the first city in Virginia to have Waitr, which charges a flat fee of $5 for food delivery. It works similarly to Uber Eats and DoorDash.

It will launch this Thursday and delivery will be free through May 12 if you use the promo code LYNCHBURG.

Waitr is already in more than 250 cities. Over 60 local restaurants have partnered with the app. Click here to check out the list.

There will be a launch party at Waterstone Fire Roasted Pizza at 5 p.m. Thursday. The party is free and attendees can enjoy appetizers, drinks and "swag" items to take home.

