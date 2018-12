FOREST, Va. - A family of four cannot stay in their home after a fire Monday morning.

The call for the attic fire at a home on Chelsea Drive came in at 11:08 a.m.

No one was hurt in the electrical fire, which was quickly extinguished, but what caused the fire remains under investigation.

The majority of the damage was confined to the attic. There was minimal damage throughout the rest of the home, according to fire department officials.

