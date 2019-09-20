Forest self-defense class to offer abduction prevention tips to children

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One of the biggest fears parents could have is realizing their children have gone missing.

A Forest self-defense class is looking to make sure your little ones know what to do during an abduction attempt.

On September 29, Cobra Self Defense Virginia and Putt-Putt Fun Center in Lynchburg are coming together to hold a child abduction prevention introduction class.

Children ages 5 to 12 can participate in the course.

Instructors will teach kids about code words and what commands to scream if a stranger tries to kidnap them.

"And, you know, just giving them the empowerment so they know what to do. Not to walk around the world thinking everybody is a bad person, but they need to be aware there are some bad people out there," said Sidney Burns the, COBRA's owner and chief instructor.

"With school just starting up, super, great, awesome opportunity," said Ellissa Bowen, the director of events and marketing at Putt-Putt Fun Center.

To register, call 434-237-7888 or email events@puttputtlynchburg.com with your contact information and a note you are interested in the CAP class.

