Former Lynchburg deputy fire chief sentenced on embezzlement charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's former deputy fire chief will spend at least six months behind bars for embezzling thousands of dollars.

Jason Campbell faced 11 felony counts of embezzlement in relation to an investigation of the Lynchburg Fire Foundation after discrepancies were found in the organization's finances.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years with more than 18 years suspended, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.

He will also have to pay $71,807 in restitution.

The 42-year-old resigned last year after discrepancies were found in the Lynchburg Fire Foundation.

A later review by the fire department showed Campbell had been inappropriately using his city-issued credit card.

