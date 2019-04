LYNCHBURG, Va. - A former captain of the Lynchburg Fire Department has passed away.

Roy “Bud” Martin Jr., who spent 27 years with the department before retiring, died Thursday at the age of 69.

Martin is survived by his wife, Debbie, and son, Roy “Trey” Martin III.

A visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Fairview Christian Church, and the funeral will take place at the same location at 11 a.m. Tuesday.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.