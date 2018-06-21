Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell stops by Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A former Nickelodeon star made a special visit while in the star city.

Drake Bell ... who is best known for the show "Drake and Josh" was in Lynchburg for a performance.

On Monday the actor and singer stopped by the Humane Society to hang out with some of the dogs up for adoption.

The center celebrated the visit by naming a litter of pups after the popular show.

Since video of his visit was posted, It's been viewed more than 64,000 times.

"It was really cool to share our mission and what we do and our passion and everything we do here," said Kayleigh Raposa, adoption center manager. "It was so cool to share it with someone who had so much reach with people and he can spread it out there."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.