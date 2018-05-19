Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at Liberty University commencement

LYNCHBURG, Va. - More than 40,000 attendees braved the cold to celebrate this year’s graduating class at Liberty University.

“It just means so much to work for four years and to be able to celebrate this day with my family and friends. It just means the world to me to be here,” said graduating student Joshua Chung.

A total of 20,212 students graduated this year with top majors including psychology, business and religion.

“Liberty has offered me a place for family and spiritual growth. It has been a great place for me to figure out why I believe what I believe and to find a home here in Lynchburg,” said graduating student Kassie Baumann.

Former President Jimmy Carter served as this year's keynote speaker.

"We may not have many loyal friends, but neither did Jesus. But he lived a perfect life,"

the 39th president said during his commencement address.

This year also marked the first graduating class for the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

As for the ceremony, Chung treated the inclement weather as an inspiration.

“I'm never going to forget getting rained on. But I've learned that you shouldn't let your circumstances dictate how you feel about everything. Just have a great attitude about it and enjoy the day,” Chung said.

This marked the 45th commencement at Liberty University.

