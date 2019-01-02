Former Virginia Congressman Dave Brat named dean of Liberty School of Business

GLEN ALLEN, VA - APRIL 26: College economics professor and Republican candidate for Congress David Brat (C) poses for a photograph after attending the Henrico County Republican Party breakfast meeting April 26, 2014 in Glen Allen, Virginia.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Starting Wednesday, Virginia's former 7th District congressman, Dave Brat, will take the helm as the dean of Liberty's School of Business.

Brat served the 7th District for four years and lost his seat to Democrat and former-CIA officer, Abigail Spanberger, in the last election.

Before serving in Congress, Brat worked in the private sector for the accounting firm Arthur Anderson and for the World Bank to help develop global economies.

Brat also worked as a teacher and chairman of the economics and business department at Randolph Macon College.

