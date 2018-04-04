Framatome to move corporate headquarters to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Framatome is moving its headquarters from Charlotte to Lynchburg.

Framatome is a designer and supplier of nuclear steam supply system and nuclear equipment.

The company has 1,300 employees in Lynchburg and 14,000 employees globally.

Lynchburg will be the central hub for Framatome's 2,300 North American employees.

The company will preferentially hire into its Lynchburg offices, where employment is expected to grow.





