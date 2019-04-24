Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour will benefit free clinic

LYNCHBURG, Va - Every year, loft owners in downtown Lynchburg open up their doors for a tour. This year, the 15th Annual Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year the event will feature lofts at McGregor Lofts, Gish Flats, Clark Building, the Krise Building and 50 Washington Street and more.

They will also showcase the newly renovated Historic Academy of Music Theatre.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.

The proceeds of the tour will benefit the Free Clinic of Central Virginia for their mission of providing medical, dental and pharmacy services to the region’s underinsured, uninsured and those who have an income less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, according to the officials of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following locations:

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia -- 1016 Main St, Lynchburg

Farm Basket

Southern Provisions Company

High Cotton

Bloom Florist

The Columns

CVS-Forest

Givens Little Dickens Bookstore

The Muse (Wyndhurst)

Montana Plains (Wyndhurst)

Tickets can also be purchased online at Lynchburg Tickets and the Free Clinic website.

