Free dental care available soon for children in Lynchburg

iStock Image

Underserved children in the Lynchburg area soon will have the opportunity to receive free dental care.

On April 6 the Johnson Health Center will host its first Give Kids a Smile event.

For children ages 17 and younger free dental screenings, cleanings and fluoride treatments will be available.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at Lynchburg Women's Pediatric Health Services, located at 2402 Atherholt Road in Lynchburg and at Bedford Community Dental Clinic, located at 600 Bedford Ave. in Bedford.

Scheduled appointments will not be available and due to limited space, the event will act on a first come, first serve basis.

Both dentists are bilingual and can serve Spanish-speaking patients.

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, nearly 1 in 4 children under age 5 already have cavities.

In Virginia alone over 312,000 children ages 3-15 suffer from untreated dental decay. This chronic disease causes 1 million lost school hours a year according to the Virginia Oral Health Coalition.

The ADA Foundation's Give Kids a Smile program was launched nationally in 2003 and Lynchburg is excited to improve health care access for all.

