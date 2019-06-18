Freedom School kicks off for Lynchburg kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A movement in the 1960s that was designed to help black children read continues, but in our region.

Freedom School kicked off for the first time in Lynchburg this week.

Organizers said there is still a disparity in the way children of color are educated compared to white children.

For the next several weeks, 42 middle schoolers will be given books to read and will be taught about self-empowerment.

"When it comes down to it we want them feeling confident enough in their reading and in their spelling and in their knowledge of social justice," Rox Cruz, a site coordinator, said.

The grant-funded program ends on July 26. Organizers hope to bring it back next year.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.