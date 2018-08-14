Friends to help local family recovering from flood damage

A Campbell County family continues to recover from severe flood damage that has made their house unlivable, and now friends are planning to help raise money for the couple.

10 News first brought you the story of Bob and Roe De Nova's devastating loss two weeks ago.

RECEIVING HELP

Bob, who's a veteran, and Roe have given back through volunteer work over the years, and now their biker community is helping them, planning a benefit event this weekend for the couple.

A flyer advertises a lunch benefit event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the pavilion at American Legion Post 16, which is located on 1301 Greenview Drive in Lynchburg. There are plans for live music, a raffle and a silent auction.

“People that I barely know are coming up to me, hugging me,” Bob De Nova said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Additionally, friends have set up a GoFundMe page to take donations, which had received more than $2,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s very touching. It makes you speechless. ‘Thank you’ just doesn’t cover the gratitude,” Roe De Nova said.

THE FLOOD DAMAGE

The couple said the damage isn’t covered by insurance.

“We were told we didn’t need it,” Bob De Nova said.

They’ve been frustrated by the process of talking to public agencies and private companies for evaluations.

The family’s house on Oakland Circle now has red tape with the word “danger” on it surrounding a front section where their basement is exposed.

Water rushed to their house from multiple sides the night of Aug. 2, saturating the ground and putting pressure on their front basement wall, causing it to break, according to what a structural engineer told the couple.

The water burst through and the level rose to five feet. It put pressure on the back basement doors. Minutes later, the water broke the basement doors off and carried many of their belongings into their backyard and nearby woods.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Bob De Nova said.

On Tuesday, he showed 10 News around his property, showing items strewn across the lawn and feet of mud inside the basement.

“It knocked the wall down into the unfinished part of the basement,” he said. “In 30 years we’ve been here, we’ve never had anything close to this at all,” Bob De Nova said.

They recounted the terrifying moments when they realized water was pouring into their house.

“He opened that door and let out a scream I’ve never heard before,” Roe De Nova said.

MOVING FORWARD

There is significant structural damage. The family is still getting estimates, but they don’t think they’ll be able to make the repairs to be able to continue living there. The De Novas lost tens of thousands of dollars in destroyed sports memorabilia and other antiques and collections.

They’re still in the process of moving items out of the house. They’ve been staying with family.

“I’m overwhelmed already so whatever happens Saturday is just icing on the cake,” Bob De Nova said.

They haven’t even begun the process of looking for another place to live.

