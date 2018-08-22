Funeral arrangements underway as Amarah Lane family fires back at Lynchburg Social Services

LYNCHBURG, Va. - As funeral arrangements are being made for a Lynchburg toddler who died last week, the family is speaking out against the Lynchburg Department of Social Services.

Family members on Amarah Lane's father's side said they want the burial to be in Roanoke, where they live. As of now, however, the funeral is set to be in Lynchburg.

According to the family members, the child's father has rights, and they feel the Department of Social Services isn't listening to them.

10 News has emails that show the department invited the family to a planning meeting today, but the family members couldn't take off work to be there.

Family members said they do not know when the funeral service will be.

