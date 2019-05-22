Funeral set for Lynchburg high school student killed in shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - This Saturday, a funeral service will be held for Dre’yon Browley.

Browley, a student and football player at E.C. Glass High School, died in a shooting Thursday night.

His family will receive friends on Friday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Community Funeral Home.

A funeral service for the 18-year-old will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ramp Church International at 701 Thomas Road in Lynchburg.

Interment will be held in the Forest Hill Cemetery.

His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service at the church.

