Glass no longer recyclable in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - If you're looking for where to recycle glass in Amherst County, you'll be looking a while. All glass willl now be thrown into the county landfill.

To get rid of glass, you can take it to any Amherst County Convenience Center or the landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road. Click here for a full listing of the centers.

If you leave glass on the ground or around the remaining containers at recycling centers, it can lead to broken glass which requires extra cleanup by county employees.

Any glass placed inside the recylcling containers will cause the entire bin to go the landfill with no recyclable value.

Some other areas that don't recyle glass are Galax, Salem, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Franklin County, Pitsylvania County, Roanoke County, Grayson County, Wythe County, Rockbridge County, Patrick County, Nelson County, Appomattox County, Henry County, Bath County and Campbell County.

