Gleaning for the World collecting donations before Hurricane Florence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local organizations in the region want to stay ahead of Hurricane Florence and are collecting donations now.

Gleaning for the World has set up camp in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg this week.

They are accepting personal care, nonperishable items, baby and pet supplies.

Officials said, now that the storm may not impact Central Virginia as much, the community should still give to those further south because they may lose everything.

"It’s important for the people of Lynchburg and surrounding areas to donate to those who will be affected. People in other areas have donated to us whenever we've had natural disasters and it's important for us to give back,” Teresa Davis, communications director, said.

Gleaning for the World will be collecting items until Saturday morning. The nonprofit says the trucks will head to the shelters in the Carolinas, where people are waiting for the storm.



