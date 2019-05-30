Gleaning for the World collecting donations for those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Gleaning for the World is collecting items for tornado victims.

This time the organization is helping those impacted in the Midwest and parts of the South.

The GFTW says it has been asked to help those in Ohio and Texas.

The group has already sent a truckload of bottled water to Ohio.

This week, they’re at Sam’s Club in Lynchburg collecting items for those in need.

The organiztions say they need the community’s help.

“We're just trying to get the supplies on the road as quick as possible. So we’re looking for things that you might normally think people need during a disaster, things like cleaning supplies, paper products, paper towels,” Michael Justice, director of relations, said.

Gleaning for the World will be collecting donations at Sam’s Club until the weekend.



