Gleaning for the World collecting donations, items for Midwest flood victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It’s probably been a while since you’ve seen them but Gleaning for the World members are back at the Sam’s Club in Lynchburg.

This time the group is collecting donations for those impacted by the floods in the Midwest.

More than a week ago, snowmelt and a "bomb cyclone" blasted the Central Plains and Upper Midwest with heavy rain or snow.

Organizers say their efforts are focused in helping victims in Nebraska.

The group has already sent a truckload of blankets.

On Wednesday cleaning supplies were shipped to help victims clean their homes when the floodwaters recede.

“Right now one of our most urgent needs is personal care items, shampoo, soaps, toothpaste and tooth brushes, and also baby care items,” Teresa Davis, communications director for Gleaning for the World, said.

Gleaning for the World will continue taking donations until Friday.

