Gleaning for the World collecting supplies for California wildfire victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A local nonprofit is collecting donations for the victims of the ongoing deadly wildfires in California, which are now the largest in the state's history.

The wildfires have already destroyed dozens of homes and have consumed hundreds of thousands of acres.

Gleaning for the World will collect donations at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. They are trying to collect two tractor-trailer loads of urgently needed supplies. They also want to provide firefighters with food and water.

The trailer will be parked outside of the Sam's Club from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Financial donations may also be made online by clicking here and typing “Fire” in the comment section on the donation page.

All donated items must be new and unused.

Here's a list of items they are collecting:

• Food Items

- Non-Perishable

- Manual Can-Openers

- Plastic Food Containers

- Zip-Lock Bags

- Easy Open/Pop-Top Foods

- Snack Foods

- Plastic Service Products (Plates/Cups/Cutlery/Etc.)

• Baby Supplies

- Diapers/Wipes

- Personal Care Items

- Infant/Baby Formula

• Personal Care

- Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

- Deodorants/Shampoos/Soaps

- Combs/Brushes

- Adult Diapers/Depends

- Feminine Hygiene Items

• Shelter Supplies

- Tarps/Work Gloves

- Batteries/Flashlights

- Emergency Candles

- Clotheslines/Pins

- Plastic Totes w/Lids

• Pet Supplies

- Food – Cans/Bags

- Litter/Collars/Leashes

• Household Items

- Cleaning Supplies

- Mops/Brooms/Dust Pans

- Paper Products

- Laundry Detergent

- Rakes/Shovels

- Trash Bags - All Sizes

• Other

- Healthy Juices

