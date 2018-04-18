Gleaning for the World to distribute donated supplies to Central Virginia tornado victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Gleaning for the World is ready to help neighbors affected by Sunday's storm. Dozens of people stopped by the Sam's Club in Lynchburg to drop off donated supplies and money. Gleaning for the World is the official organization working with Amherst County officials and the city of Lynchburg to help those in need.

So far, they already have a tractor-trailer loaded with supplies ready to go.

"You hear these things happening all over everywhere else where tornadoes are an active thing. Over here, it hit close to home like this and the services these guys provide is just again it's a good thing to do. It's a godly thing to do," said Ron Porter, a donor.

"So we want these supplies to stay here and I want the community to know that. That's why we're gathering these supplies. We need to know that," Jeane Smiley-Mason, president of Gleaning for the World, said.

Gleaning for the World will make its first distribution at Elon Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The organization is currently planning another distribution for the Lynchburg community.



