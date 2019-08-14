Glow Run race is coming to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the first time Glow Run is coming to Virginia.

On Aug.24, Lynchburg police officers with the Police Benevolent Association will be bringing the race to Percival's Island.

The run is meant to honor police officers killed in the line of duty.

Officers say the race is typically held in Georgia, but they wanted to bring it something new and unique to the region.

There will be 300-plus runners dressed up in glowing clothes and accessories.

"We'll have a bunch of stuff going on that glows and flashy. We'll have a lot of stuff. The race itself will be unique. The race itself kicks off at 8 o'clock at night. So it will be cooler," Sgt. Brian Smith said.

Runners can participate in a 5K or 1-mile race. To find out how to sign up, click here.

