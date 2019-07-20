Good Samaritan hands out water to veterans outside supporting troops

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A group of veterans honoring the military in Lynchburg got an unexpected cold drink to help them through a heat wave.

Paula Gilman and her friends brought a cooler of water to downtown Lynchburg on Friday and planned to pass out bottles to whomever needed them. They eventually stumbled upon a group rallying to support the troops beside Monument Terrace. The group has rallied at the monument every Friday for nearly 17 straight years.

Gilman and her friends supplied the group with water so they could finish their rally. Gilman says she's happy she found them and is more than willing to assist them again if she can.

"When we came up here and saw them, we knew we wanted to honor these guys so much," Gilman said. "We love them all and thanked them for their service. We want to help in any way that we can. It's hot out."

