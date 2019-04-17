Gospel artist Travis Greene comes to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Grammy nominated artist was in the Hill City.

Gospel artist and songwriter Travis Greene led praise and worship at Liberty University’s convocation.



Greene is also a pastor and preached to students to let go of their worries and help lead others to a place of freedom.

“I like that he was different from most speakers because he did worship and preached. But also, he was different because he related to us. He used modern slang, too, which was nice. He said, ‘God flexed on us,’ and I really liked that,” Isabel Craun, afreshmen, said.

Later Wednesday night, Greene also performed and help close out Liberty’s Campus Community event for the semester.

