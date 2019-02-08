Greater Lynchburg Transit Company honors Rosa Parks

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some buses in central Virginia are rolling into Black History Month with a tribute to Rosa Parks.

Officials with the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company honored the civil rights activist's birthday by flashing her name on buses Monday.

Parks made history in the 1950s when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

It sparked a boycott that ended after the Supreme Court ruled segregation on public transportation was unconstitutional.

"Without someone influential like Rosa Parks, I wouldn't be able to ride in the front of the bus, let alone drive the bus," said Jeremiah Gardner Jr., supervisor of GLTC. "I just felt it necessary to pay homage to her and where we've come."

GLTC leaders say they plan on honoring Parks again later this month.

