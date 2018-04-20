Gun found inside car parked at Campbell County high school, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County authorities said they found an unloaded gun in a vehicle parked in a school parking lot Friday.

The gun was found during a routine search by school administration at Rustburg High School, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was immediately notified and took control of the vehicle and the weapon, authorities said.

No one was allowed near the vehicle once the gun was discovered, according to authorities.

The incident is now under investigation.

