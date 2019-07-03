Habitat for Humanity volunteers celebrate 90th birthdays

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Age is nothing but a number for birthday boys Dale Keen and Bill Hogan.

Keen turned 90 in March and Hogan’s 90th birthday is Thursday.

Both are volunteers with the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity.

On Wednesday, the organization threw the pair a party celebrating the work they've done.

Both men have individually served with habitat for more than 20 years, that means they’ve helped build more than 200 homes.

And they’re still doing it.

“I’ve really enjoyed being with it all except maybe once or twice in the winter time, right,” Keen said laughing.

“I like to stay busy. I like to work with my hands. Since I retired I needed something to do,” Hogan said.

Keen’s been out for a few months recovering from an injury.

“I’m starting getting to the point where I really gotta get back,” Keen said.

The men aren't climbing ladders and putting up roofs like they did 20 years ago, but both say they'll continue to help families in the Hill City until they can’t anymore.

“It’s just knowing that you’re doing something to help other people. That’s been a blessing to me,” Hogan said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.