Helicopter drops buckets of seed at College Lake

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Workers at Water Resources are excited to begin wetland and stream restoration at College Lake.

“What we're doing is seeding the lakebed with a cover crop and a wetland seed mix,” Erin Hawkins, manager of water quality, said.

The purpose of the seeding is to create wetland vegetation on the dry lakebed.

“We want to control the amount of sediment moving into the water column. It is going to be important to help control the sedimentation,” Hawkins said.

For more than an hour, a helicopter flew around the dry lakebed, dropping buckets of seed onto the ground.

This comes after the dam nearly broke weeks ago when debris blocked the drain, flooding the area.

Jes Gearing, public information officer of the city of Lynchburg Water Resources Department, explained how this will ultimately make life better for the community all around.

“This will allow for us to control the sediment so we're not having lots of sand and dirt run downstream into the Black Water Creek and the James River,” Gearing said.

It's the first of many steps to make sure flooding doesn't happen again.

