Heritage High math teacher named teacher of the year, gets new car

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A math teacher in Lynchburg has earned the new teacher of the year title for the school division.

On Wednesday, Andrew Napierkowski was surprised by his wife, children and Lynchburg city school staff members for his work with his students.

Napierkowski has been with Heritage High School for six years and said he doesn't do the job for the recognition, but for the students he teaches every day.

"Like, when it clicks and you see it click and their eyes get big, like, that's what it's all about. Honestly, that's what keeps us coming in every day -- those moments," Napierkowski said.

Along with the new title, Napierkowski also received a new car from Lynchburg Nissan. He said his family was in need of one and this was perfect timing.

