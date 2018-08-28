Heritage High School student charged with having a handgun in backpack

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police arrested a 17-year-old Heritage High School student they say had a handgun in his backpack.

Administrators at Heritage High School discovered a student was in possession of a handgun Tuesday morning.

The School Resource Officer was immediately notified.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Lynchburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

The student was taken to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

