Heritage High School students show engineering skills in competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In hopes of bringing back an engineering program to Heritage High School.

Students are learning about the tools it takes to become an engineer.

In a competition Friday afternoon, Heritage students put their design on display for representatives from BWXT Technologies Inc., a nuclear engineering company in the Hill City.

The students had to create a low-cost, energy efficient windmill using cardboard or PVC pipes as their base.

“With the engineering phase, I could actually get pretty good layout of electricity, and it was pretty fun. I could probably go for it in the future,” ninth-grader Jason Pastora said.

The winners took home prizes from BWXT. School teachers hope to start the engineering program next year.

