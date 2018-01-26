Heritage High School theater students need community's help

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Heritage High School students are looking for the community's help.

The Pioneers theater students have been practicing endless hours for their benefit performance Sunday. They and other high school theater students in the area will put on different plays for the community.

The purpose of this benefit performance is to help the Pioneers make it to Alabama and represent Virginia in a regional competition.

The students recently competed in the Virginia Theater Association and for the first time, they made the semi-finals and took home first place beating out 60 other schools across the Commonwealth.

They are fundraising and need close to $20,000 to make it to Mobile, Alabama.

"I am terribly proud of these kids. They have done something that we have struggled (with) for a number of years and they just hit a home run with it," said Larry Hart, the school's drama teacher.

"Really, it boosts our morale and you're helping your community get richer in art by donating," said a theater student.

The benefit performance will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School's auditorium. General admission tickets cost $10 and food costs $5.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to allow people to donate to their trip.

