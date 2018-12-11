Hey, you! Seahawks fan who took another man's wallet: Police are looking for you

Recognize this man? Lynchburg police say he left a convenience store with another man's wallet.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Seattle Seahawks fan pictured above was apparently short on cash a few months ago.

Maybe he was excited after his team beat the Dallas Cowboys the day before, or maybe he's just not a great person, but on Sept. 24, police say the man pictured above was at a convenience store in Lynchburg and took another man's wallet that was accidentally left on the counter.

Yes, it's been a few months since the crime happened, but if you recognize this man, police ask you contact Detective D. Dempsey, with the Lynchburg Police Department, at 434-455-6161.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.