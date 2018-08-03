High-risk College Lake Dam forces dozens to evacuate

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The high-risk situation at the College Lake Dam forced dozens of people to evacuate their homes, and many said they're grateful for the help they're getting from the American Red Cross.

E.C. Glass High School opened for about a hundred evacuees.

While families said they're anxious to get home, they're also relieved they had somewhere to turn.

Volunteers have provided meals throughout the day, as well as offering health care items and other supplies.

Many, like Fallyn Phillips came to the shelter with just family members and pets.

"Losing my house, I'm hoping the damn holds and there's no damage for anybody," said Philips, a displaced mother.

Phillips said she hopes to be home by the end of Friday, but the Red Cross says it's planning to keep the doors open for as long as needed.

