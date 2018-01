LYNCHBURG, Va. - A high speed chase ends with a man getting tazed by police.

According to the Lynchburg City Police Department, the chased started around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police chased the suspect throughout areas covering Lynchburg, Campbell County and Bedford.

The man eventually ran off on foot after he drove his car into a ditch.

Police officers eventually caught up with the man. He was tazed to be subdued and brought into custody.

