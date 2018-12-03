Historic Academy of Music Theatre opens this week

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Final touches are being made to a historic theater in the Hill City.

The Historic Academy of Music Theatre closed six decades ago.

Today, organizers have spent their time renovating the new $30 million theater.

Officials said the well-known main street attraction closed during the segregation era and for the first time this week, it will reopen with a new message that everyone is welcomed.

“You know, there’s some people that are alive today that have memories of coming to this space that weren’t welcomed here. They were up in the balcony … and (we're) making sure this space is welcoming for them and we are serving everybody in our community,” said Corey Wilson, program manager at Historic Academy of Music Theatre.

The theater will officially open to the public Thursday.

For upcoming events this month go to https://academycenter.org/opening-week/



