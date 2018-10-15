Hokies to play the Flames in basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech and Liberty University basketball teams will head to the court in a hurricane relief exhibition.

The matchup is set for 3 p.m. November 4 at the Vines Center on Liberty's Campus.

The exhibition is meant to help raise funds and awareness for relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.

The game will be open to the public, with general admission tickets selling for $10 and student tickets for $5. Tickets are on sale now through the Liberty University Ticket Office and online. All children over 3 must have a ticket.

All proceeds from the game will go toward Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

"It is an honor to be able to participate in this meaningful event," Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams said. "Hurricanes and their aftermaths have affected this region and this country greatly during the last few months. To be able to play an exhibition game and help people in need, is the right thing to do."

This is the second year that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has participated in a hurricane relief exhibition. Last year, the Hokies traveled to South Carolina to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

"I want to thank Buzz Williams, Whit Babcock and the entire Virginia Tech Athletics department for assisting us in our efforts to help bring some hope to those affected by Hurricane Florence," Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. "This is a fabulous cause to take part in and have a chance to play a quality program in Virginia Tech in front of our fans is a great opportunity. This is a chance for us to make some dark days bright and we cannot thank Virginia Tech enough for partnering with us."

