LYNCHBURG, Va. - Service on Lynchburg's free Hopper is about to come to a halt.

After a public hearing last week, board members with the Greater Lynchburg Transit Co. voted to stop services for the Hopper.

This comes after city leaders saw low ridership numbers.

City officials say they got the Hopper through a state program in 2017 to enhance the downtown experience, but the last day of operation will be June 29.



