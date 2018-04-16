How you can help local storm victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Parts of our area were hit hard by severe storms Sunday evening. At least eight people were hurt, and thousands of people are without power now. Dozens of buildings were destroyed.

If you know of any disaster relief efforts that are not included in this list, please email news@wsls.com.

How to help:

Gleaning for the World

Gleaning will have a collection site at Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Items typically requested (new and unused): Bottled water, Gatorade, baby supplies, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, blankets, batteries/flashlights.

You can also make a monetary donation.

God's Pit Crew

God's Pit Crew is preparing to send a team of volunteers to assist with storm recovery efforts. If you'd like to volunteer, stop by the warehouse Monday morning at 2499 North Main St. in Danville.

Lynchburg Humane Society

The shelter is without power and, as such, does not have a working phone line right now. The shelter is closed Monday but they are asking volunteers and fosters to come. The shelter requests volunteers to help with cleaning cages and walking dogs. There is a need for foster homes as well.

The shelter needs flashlights, preferably headlamps, as well as batteries. As always, donations of pet food, pet beds, water, bowls, etc. are needed. You can drop these items off at the shelter if you would like to donate.

Red Cross

To give a monetary donation, click here and select either "your local Red Cross" or "disaster relief" from the drop-down menu.

Salvation Army

Lynchburg's branch is accepting donations of individual-sized bottled drinks and non-perishable snack items for its canteens. You can drop them off at 2211 Park Avenue. For more information, you can also call 434-845-5939.

The shelter is open to those affected by the storms.

Where help is not needed now:

Many people have volunteered to help with cleanup efforts in Lynchburg. Officials say that, while appreciated, they are not requesting volunteers at this time. There is still debris as well as fallen trees and power lines, so officials want to keep would-be volunteers safe.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is also asking people to avoid the Elon area. While they are thankful the community has shown such generosity, the sheriff's office requests that people not bring donations at the moment. Extra traffic can hurt recovery efforts.

If you need help:

Multiple shelters are open in the area.

VCA Boonsboro Animal Hospital at 6097 Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg is offering up to two weeks of free food and boarding to the pets of those impacted by the storm. Contact hospital manager Dala Freitas at 434-384-7799 for more information.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is offering office space for businesses impacted by the storms. The office has phones, printers, copiers, free WiFi, and coffee. Extra offices and a large conference space are available. Call 434-845-5966 to make arrangements for the use of their office space.

