Humane society asking for help after taking in 45 animals seized from home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for the community's help after Lynchburg Animal Control personnel seized 33 dogs and 12 birds from one home last week.

After the pets were surrendered by the owner, the 45 animals were brought to the society's shelter.

“Our team and Lynchburg Animal Control worked tirelessly through the night to ensure the pets were safe and taken care of," said Lynchburg Humane Society Executive Director Beth Mars. “Our staff was amazing, answering the call for help and jumping into action to accept these pets in need on a moment’s notice.”

Most of the dogs already have adoption holds and should be released shortly to go home to their new families.

The need now, as Mars put it, is for people to consider adopting one of the many animals available at the shelter, becoming a pet foster or donating needed supplies.

Those supplies include

Crates (all sizes)

Puppy chow

Towels

Sheets

Puppy training pads

“The community has been amazing at coming to our rescue, opening their homes to these fosters, including one pregnant dog who has already given birth,” said Mars.

To see all of the adoptable pets or learn how to become a foster, visit www.lynchburghumane.org.

