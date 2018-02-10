Hundreds dressed up for a 'Night to Shine' prom in Lynchburg

Lynchburg, Va.- - The Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine was back in Lynchburg for the second year. And the guests of honor were crowned a king or queen for the night.

The red carpet event is a prom night for those with special needs, 14 years and older. There were cheers and applause as each person arrived.

It was a first time event for April Clowdis.

"I am really happy to be here and to get along with other people."

She was able to go on a short limo ride with others and walk down the red carpet with a special gentleman.

"I don't have the time to do a lot of fun things because my daddy's been sick and everything," said Clowdis.

April brought her mom along for the experience.

"It brings her spirit up so much. It's like things we haven't done in a long time. The smile on her face is just breathtaking," said Clowdis.

Feeling love and joy as they dance the night away is something volunteers are hoping they'll carry on forever.

There was also a night to shine event in Roanoke at Bonsack Baptist.



